Winnipeg man arrested for theft, causing disturbance on Via Rail train

A Winnipeg man is facing theft and mischief charges after allegedly causing a disturbance on a Via Rail train ride.

The Manitoba RCMP first learned of the incident on July 28 at 12:40 a.m. when they received a report of a man being violent and causing a disturbance on the train, which had stopped in Portage la Prairie.

Officers went to the train and met with Via Rail employees. Mounties learned that the suspect acted aggressively towards staff, broke a window, and stole a cellphone from another passenger. The suspect had last been seen grabbing his suitcase and walking off the train.

Officers got a description of the man and began to patrol the area. The suspect, a 35-year-old Winnipeg man, was found nearby and arrested. His suitcase and the stolen cellphone were not found.

The suspect was released from custody later in the morning. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17 where he will face two charges of mischief and one charge of theft under $5,000.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Police continue to investigate.