WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 47-year-old man following an investigation into alleged historical sexual assaults that spanned 20 years.

The police service's Child Abuse Unit began investigating allegations of historical, multi-generational sexual assaults that occurred primarily at a residence in Winnipeg. The assaults allegedly occurred between January 1995 and December 2015.

Two reports were made to a police agency outside of Manitoba, and the case was forwarded to Winnipeg police.

Police said five victims have been interviewed, which formed the basis of the charges. Police said an additional three victims have been identified through the investigation.

On September 10, Alan Oloya Samson was arrested and charged with 25 offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, possession of child pornography, and invitation to sexual touching.

Samson was detained in custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police said investigators continue to interview potential victims.

Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.