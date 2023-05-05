Winnipeg man charged for sexual assault of youths spanning two decades

A Winnipeg man has been charged with seven accounts of sexual assault in connection with the abuse of multiple youths spanning two decades.

In June 2022, the Winnipeg Police Service’s child abuse unit received a report of historical sexual abuse that began in the late 1990s.

Police said this report launched a “complex” investigation, with a number of survivors reporting similar accounts of sexual abuse and exploitation.

Officers said the survivors were between the ages of four and 20 when they went to the suspect’s home for child-minding, and as visitors when they got older. Police allege the accused would sleep unclothed with the survivors, touch them in an unwanted sexual manner, and ask the survivors to touch his body.

Officers note that as the youth became adolescents, they were given drugs and alcohol at the accused’s home.

On April 28, a 58-year-old man was charged with a number of offences including seven counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and two counts of invitation to sexual touching. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The suspect was released on an undertaking.

Police offered some support resources including the Winnipeg police’s victim services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631. The police’s sex crimes unit can be reached at 204-986-6245.