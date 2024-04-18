Winnipeg man charged for stealing over $1M in Apple electronics

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a large-scale theft of Apple electronics, valued at nearly $2 million CAD.

The investigation began in January when police were informed of the theft by an employee of an international parcel delivery company.

The WPS property crime unit identified a 30-year-old male employee as a suspect. He was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with several offences related to the theft and sale of Apple products.

Officers searched the suspect’s home and vehicle, where they seized a stolen laptop, a cellphone and money. The suspect was released on an undertaking.

Police continued to investigate and determined that between September 2023 and January 2024, the suspect allegedly stole in-transit Apple electronics, valued at $1.4 million USD. Police add that the stolen items were sold using online classified ads.

Investigators also determined that the suspect deposited more than $900,000 CAD from the sale of the stolen items into personal accounts, and also used some of the money to buy a home valued at more than $600,000.

On Wednesday, the suspect, a 30-year-old man, was charged with a number offences, including trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was released by way of Crown consent release.

The WPS property crime unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-2426 or Crime Stoppers.