Winnipeg man charged in connection with slew of break-ins in Daniel McIntyre area

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing numerous charges in connection with 10 break-ins and other property-related crimes that took place between July and September in the Daniel McIntyre area.

The Winnipeg Police Service released information about the arrest on Thursday, saying most of the incidents involved a house or garage being broken into during a “seemingly random” time of night or day.

Some of these incidents include:

On July 14, a man noticed his tools, which were stolen during a garage break-in, were listed in an online classified site. The tools were later recovered;

On Aug. 1, a bike and pizza oven were stolen during a break-in of a garage;

On Sept. 2, a woman’s home and garage were broken into. A double-barrelled shotgun was stolen; and

On Sept. 4, more than $2,000 worth of items were stolen after a break-in into a home.

The property crime unit investigated and worked with the central district’s community support unit, which provided a presence in the area of the incidents and spoke with residents.

On Tuesday, officers saw the suspect leaving an apartment building in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue, and tried to arrest him. Police allege the man pulled away and ran into the building; however, officers apprehended him while he was trying to hide inside a suite.

A Winnipeg man is facing numerous charges in connection to the incidents, including eight counts of break and enter and theft. He was taken into custody.