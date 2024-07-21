Winnipeg man charged with impaired driving after truck gets stuck in ditch

WINNIPEG
    A Winnipeg man is facing impaired driving charges after trying to get a work truck out of a ditch in Atikokan, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police say they received a public complaint that “some obviously intoxicated people” were trying to move the vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday.

    As part of the investigation, officers were able to confirm “alcohol was a factor in the incident.” They arrested one suspect at the scene and had him complete a breathalyzer test.

    Edward Jessop, 49, was charged with one count of operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, and one count of impaired operation over 80 — which means Jessop had more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in every 100 mg of blood. 

    Jessop also had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the work truck was impounded for a week.

    He was released by police and is expected to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 22.

