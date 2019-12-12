WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged a Winnipeg man with possession of child pornography.

Police said eight videos were uploaded in February 2019, showing young girls between the ages of five and 11.

In September 2019, the man uploaded the videos to the internet via a social media app, which resulted in them being reported to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States.

Police said the IP address was traced back to a Winnipeg home and the information was passed along to the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation and Crime Centre in Ottawa.

On Nov. 7, members of Internet Child Exploitation Unit, the Tech Crimes Unit and the Tactical Support Team executed a search warrant at a home in the Norwood West area.

Several electronic devices were seized and contained images and videos of child pornography.

On Dec. 11, 32-year-old John Edward Machowski was charged with possession of child pornography, and importing, distributing, selling or possessing for the purpose of distribution or sale of any child pornography.

He was released from custody on recognizance.

If you have any information about the exploitation of children online, tips can be made online at CyberTip.