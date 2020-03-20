WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with second-degree murder after a Duffy’s Taxi driver was killed early Thursday morning in what investigators say was an unprovoked attack.

Balvir Toor, 44, died in hospital after being seriously assaulted while on the job.

Police were called to the 500 block of Burrows Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. about a taxi driver in trouble and in need of help.

When officers got to the area, a cab was stopped on the road with its emergency beacon activated.

Police said they found Toor inside the taxi. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died in hospital.

Investigators said Toor had just picked up a passenger inhis cab before he was stabbed.

Police said the passenger fled and Toor activated his emergency light, which was observed by people in the area.

Okoth Obeing, 20, of Winnipeg has been charged with second-degree murder and four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody.