Winnipeg man charged with stolen property offences

A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a slew of charges in connection a stolen property investigation and outstanding warrants.

According to a media release from Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), around 7 p.m. Thursday, the suspect broke into an autobody shop in the 400 block of St. Mary’s Road. Police said the individual stole a customer’s SUV that was parked inside the shop and drove it through the overhead door.

Damage costs are estimated to be around $10,000.

Half an hour later, police allege the suspect drove the stolen car to a home renovation store on Abinoji Mikanah, where he stole about $3,000 worth of tools.

Around 9 p.m., officers found the stolen car abandoned in the city’s Niakawa neighbourhood. The suspect was found nearby with the tools and was apprehended by police.

The man initially provided a fake name, but investigators were able to determine his identity, connecting him with several outstanding warrants.

Stefan James Nevistiuk, 38, has been charged with the following offences: breaking and entering to commit theft; identity fraud with intent to avoid arrest; operation of a conveyance while prohibited; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and theft under $5,000.

There were five warrants out for his arrest, particularly for failing to comply to probation; identity fraud; theft of a motor vehicle; public mischief; and failing to produce a driver’s licence.

Nevistiuk was detained in custody.