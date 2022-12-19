Winnipeg man creates giant wintery dragon in his front yard

One Winnipeg resident hopes a wintery beast in his front yard might just bring him some good luck.

Tom Tran has sculpted a giant two-headed dragon out of snow in the front yard of his Kylemore Avenue home in Winnipeg.

"I just wanted to make something more difficult, more impressive, and I decided to make a two-headed dragon," he told CTV News.

"Last year, I made a small one and my wife loved it, so this year I just wanted to make something more bigger."

Tran, who is a 3D artist, said he sketched the dragon on the computer before he got bundled up and hit the snow outside. He said he would spend around 5 hours a day working on it. The whole sculpture, complete with eyes made out of Christmas decorations, took 10 days to complete.

Tom Tran has sculpted a giant two-headed dragon out of snow in the front yard of his Kylemore Avenue home in Winnipeg. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/ CTV News Winnipeg

Tran said the dragon is a symbol of prosperity and he hopes it will bring some good luck in the New Year.

In some ways, it already has. Tran said through the project he has made some new friends and met some new people, some of whom have stopped to take pictures of his snowy creation.

"I love it," he said. "This is fun, it makes me feel comfortable."