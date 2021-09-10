Winnipeg man facing additional charges related to assaults along Red River trail

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg man is facing four additional charges in relation to attacks on women along a Winnipeg river trail.

Jordan Andrew Bruyere, 29, was orignally arrested and charged on Aug. 27 for an alleged assault on a teenage girl that happened on Aug. 8 along the River Trail behind Churchill High School.

He was charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

Police continued to investigate the incident and learned of four more attacks.

The first happened on April 8, 2021 around 8 p.m. Police said a woman in her 30s was walking the trail east of the legislative grounds when she was attacked from behind and pulled to the ground by a man with a knife.

Police said there was a struggle between the two, and the woman screamed. The man eventually let go of her and he ran from the area. The woman called police and she suffered a minor physical injury.

Police said the second incident happened on June 4, 2021 at around 4:30 a.m., when a woman in her 20s was out for a walk in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue.

While she was walking, police said she saw a man and asked him to borrow his phone. He encouraged her to follow him to Donald Street to get better WiFi, at which point police said the man grabbed the woman and dragged her down to the riverbank at knifepoint.

Police said the woman was sexually assaulted and the man eventually ran from the area. The woman called police and she received medical attention.

The next incident happened on June 12, 2021 at around 5:30 p.m. when another woman in her 20s was walking on the trail in the 200 block of Churchill Drive. Like the first incident, a man attacked her from behind and took her to the ground. The two struggled and the woman screamed.

The man ran away and the woman called police. She did not seek medical help.

The last incident happened on Aug. 8, 2021, around 5:30 p.m., when a woman in her 20s was jogging near Stradbrook Avenue and Harkness Avenue. Police said a man attacked from the riverbank and grabbed her from behind and took her to the ground.

Investigators said the woman screamed and was able to escape.

On Sept. 9, police arrested Bruyere in connection with these incidents and he has been charged with two counts of assault, assault with a weapon and sexual assault with a weapon.

He remains in custody and none of the charges against him have been proven in court.