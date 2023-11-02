Winnipeg man facing charges in connection with bank robbery

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after attempting to rob a bank in the city on Monday.

The Winnipeg Police Service began to investigate the incident around 4:10 p.m. on Monday when officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a bank in the 200 block of Portage Avenue.

When police got to the scene, they found a suspect inside the bank. Officers arrested him without incident.

The Major Crimes Unit investigated and determined that the suspect went to the bank and gave a note demanding money to an employee. The employee then activated a distress alarm, which prompted a police response.

Police note that no weapons were used in the robbery and no money was taken.

A 37-year-old man is facing a robbery charge. He was released on an undertaking.