Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after fatal hit-and-run in Transcona

A Winnipeg man is facing an impaired driving charge after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Transcona over the weekend.

Winnipeg police said a 24-year-old woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash at Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the woman who was driving one of the vehicles had been taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of her injuries.

A memorial for the woman was set up at the intersection Monday. Flowers and stuffed animals surrounded a tree near the site of the fatal crash.

Police said the people who had been in the other vehicle left the scene of the crash.

On Monday, police charged 28-year-old Tyler Scott Goodman of Winnipeg with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, operation of a conveyance causing death while impaired to any degree by BAC or drug or a combination of both, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

The charges have not been proven in court.