Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months

A Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide in May that police described as horrific, has been charged in connection with three additional homicides in the city.

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, has been charged with three more counts of first-degree murder, Winnipeg police announced Thursday afternoon.

He was previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Rebecca Contois, 24, who is from Crane River First Nation.

Contois’ partial remains were discovered near an apartment building on Edison Avenue on May 16. More remains were found in the Brady Landfill in June.

At the time of Contois’ death, police said they were investigating the possibility of additional victims.

Police said the additional victims, all women, were killed between March and May 2022. The first victim, 39-year-old Morgan Beatrice Harris of Winnipeg, is believed to have been killed on or around May 1. The second victim, 26-year-old Marcedes Myran of Winnipeg, is believed to have been killed on or around May 4. Both Harris and Myran were members of Long Plain First Nation.

The third additional victim, who has not been identified, is believed to have been killed on or about March 15, 2022.

Police released a photo of a jacket similar to one the woman wore. The jacket is reversible, and contains a black and white pattern, the words “baby phat,” a fur hood, and a cat-like logo on the front and back of the jacket.

A photo shows one side of a jacket similar to one a homicide victim in Winnipeg was wearing. Police are asking for the public's help to identify the victim. (Winnipeg police handout)

The charges against Skibicki have not been proven in court.