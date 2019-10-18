A 26-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a slew of charges in connection with an attempted break-in to a Henry Avenue business, police said.

On Thursday morning, shortly before 5 a.m., police said a 64-year-old woman was confronted by an “agitated” man when she arrived at her workplace in the 100 block of Henry Avenue. Police allege the man tried to break into the business and pushed the woman backwards, causing her to fall and hit her head.

Officers said another employee, a 38-year-old man, arrived and challenged the suspect, who then chased this employee down Henry Avenue.

Officers in the area were flagged down and chased the suspect to the area of George Avenue and Edwin Street. Police said the man turned and was getting ready to fight the officers, who then used pepper spray and a Taser to try and stop the suspect.

Officers said as they were trying to handcuff the man, one of the officers sustained a serious hand injury. The suspect was eventually taken into custody and then to the hospital because of his agitated state.

The woman was treated in hospital.

Jake Richard Ambridge, 26, is facing charges including break enter and committing assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault, assaulting a police officer, and resisting a police officer.

Police said he he’s in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.