Winnipeg man jumps from parkade to escape police: charged with multiple offences

A Winnipeg man allegedly coerced a woman to buy him a gun after he got out of prison, sexually exploited her, robbed a man at knife point, shot another man, and jumped from a downtown parkade when cops tried to arrest him this month.

According to Winnipeg police, officers began investigating earlier this month after a man was released from a prison in Edmonton and traveled to Winnipeg in violation of his release conditions.

Investigators said while he was incarcerated, he contacted a woman in Winnipeg and coerced her to get a Possession and Acquisition Licence to be able to buy a gun. When he was back in Winnipeg, he arranged a meeting with her, and got her to buy a semi-automatic GSG16 .22 calibre rifle and ammunition, giving her the money to do so. When the purchase was made, the suspect took control of the gun.

Police allege the man sexually exploited the woman, telling her to advertise sexual services online and provide him with the income. They said the woman was forcibly confined, physically assaulted, under watch and threatened.

On Aug. 27 at noon, the suspect allegedly shot a 48-year-old man he knew in the lower body in the back lane of the 200 block of Young Street. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Two hours later, the suspect was seen in the area of Carlton Street and Graham Avenue. A foot chase started, with the suspect running to a multi-level covered parkade in the 200 block of Graham Avenue.

"In an attempt to evade arrest, the suspect jumped from an upper level of the parkade approximately 30 feet to the ground below, injuring himself in the process," police said. "Officers arrested him without further incident before he was transported to hospital and treated for injuries sustained from the jump."

Police seized $800 in currency and 9.5 grams of fentanyl from the suspect.

Police also found the man was involved in a robbery on Aug. 11 at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Ellice Avenue, where he allegedly tried to rob a 51-year-old man at knifepoint.

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with robbery, obstructing a police officer, and multiple firearms-related offences. He has been detained in custody.