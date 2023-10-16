Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg man pleads not-guilty in killing of parents and attack on nurse

    WINNIPEG -

    Lawyers for a man accused of killing his parents and attacking a nurse at a Winnipeg hospital nearly two years ago say he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

    Trevor Farley has been charged with first-degree murder in his mother's death, second-degree murder in his father's death and attempted murder in a stabbing at Seven Oaks General Hospital.

    Farley appeared in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench before Justice Kenneth Champagne and pleaded not-guilty to the charges.

    Mounties were called on Oct. 27, 2021 to do a wellness check in the Rural Municipality of Hanover, south of the city, and found 73-year-old Judy Swain dead.

    Police then responded to an assault of a woman in her 60s at the hospital where Farley worked.

    In the hours following Trevor Farley's arrest, police made their way to a home in Winnipeg's West End neighbourhood, where they found the body of 73-year-old Stuart Farley.

    A mental health assessment was ordered shortly after the arrest.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

