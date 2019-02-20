Winnipeg videographer Abdul Koroma has booked a March shoot in Miami, Fla.

"I'm supposed to be filming a music video out there for a client," he told CTV News.

His plans, though, have hit a bit of a snag. Koroma booked his flight with Flair Air, and on Tuesday he received an email from the airline.

"Basically saying we're sorry, the flight is cancelled," said Koroma.

He isn't the only customer affected. In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Flair Air writes:

"Flair can confirm that we are suspending seasonal service to some US destinations beginning Feb. 28. We are in the process of contacting all affected passengers and providing them with full refunds or, for those who have already started their journey, alternative travel arrangements on other airlines. Flair’s Canadian flight network is unaffected by these changes to our trans-border services."

Canada One travel consultant Iris Jamieson says spring break is one of the heaviest travel periods during the year.

She suggests any affected Flair Air customers rebook with another airline quickly.

"They may not be going on a direct flight," said Jamieson. "But there are airlines that they could get booked on."

That's what Abdul Koroma is trying to do, although he expects it will now be a more costly endeavor.