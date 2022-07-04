Winnipeg man stole and crashed a car, bit officer during arrest: police

Winnipeg police have charged a man after investigators say he stole a car, crashed it and bit an officer while being arrested.

Police received reports of a carjacking around 6:45 p.m. on July 1.

Officers said a man driving his vehicle was stopped near Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street when another man jumped on the hood of his car screaming.

The driver had his window rolled down and investigators said the man jumped through the window and punched the driver in the face. He was able to get out of his vehicle and the other man stole it and drove off.

Police said the suspect was speeding in the stolen vehicle and hit another vehicle at the intersection of Arlington Street and Logan Avenue.

There were three people inside the other vehicle and they were all taken to hospital – two of the occupants had serious injuries but they were later upgraded to stable condition.

A parked car was also hit in the crash.

Police were able to arrest the man. During the arrest, he allegedly bit one of the officers, who needed to be treated at the hospital for their injury.

Investigators say a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, operating a conveyance while impaired, and assaulting a peace officer.

Police say the man was released on an undertaking.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.