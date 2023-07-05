Winnipeg mayor hopeful cleanup will start soon following Sutherland fire

Winnipeg's mayor hopes cleanup is quick following the Sutherland Avenue industrial fire Tuesday, but he noted there is no timeline.

The fire happened on Sutherland and Maple Street North around 5:08 a.m. The size of the fire resulted in a third alarm being called and people living and working nearby were being told to shelter in place, stay inside, and keep their windows closed.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said he hopes cleanup will start as soon as possible, but knows there could be factors that impact next steps.

"There may be factors to environmental concerns, we don't know for sure, not knowing what all was stored at that site or what all was in the building that was burnt," said Gillingham at city hall on Wednesday.

There were several businesses in the building, including a vacant metal fabricating plant that was used for storing items like tires and chemicals.

Even though there are some unknowns for the area, Gillingham pointed to changes that have occurred at city hall to make it easier and faster for demolition to start on buildings that have been burnt.

Gillingham is also aware that sites like the Sutherland building can be an eyesore for residents in the area as they are left looking at the aftermath for an extended period of time.

"It doesn't matter where someone lives in the City of Winnipeg, you should not have to look at an adjacent property where there are piles of rubble or boarded-up houses. You shouldn't have to look at that for weeks or months on end."

The mayor said when the property isn't owned by the city, it is the property owner's responsibility to get the building demolished and then the city can provide enforcement if needed.

Moving forward from this fire, the mayor said he plans on talking with the fire department to determine if changes need to be made to require property owners to report the contents of their building, so if a fire does happen, fire crews are aware of what they are walking into.

"That, to me, is a safety issue. Our firefighters when they roll up to a fire and a scene, and the area neighbours, should have a clear understanding of what's currently in buildings and being stored in buildings, because it really becomes a safety issue for our firefighters."

Gillingham has already scheduled a date next week to tour the Point Douglas area to assess vacant and derelict properties.