Winnipeg mayor presents key to the city to parents of Humboldt Broncos player

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman presented a key to the city to the parents of Logan Boulet, a Humboldt Broncos player who died in the 2018 bus crash.

Bowman presented the key, which is the city’s highest honour, to Bernadine and Toby Boulet at a ceremony on Friday.

Bernadine and Toby are being recognized for creating awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Bowman described Bernadine and Toby as “incredible and selfless.”

“Next week will mark four years since the heartbreaking tragedy that touched the lives of so many Canadians coast to coast to coast,” he said.

“Sixteen people were taken from us too soon after a terrible highway crash that spared, but injured, another 13 people.”

Bowman added that countless families and friends still carry the burden of the tragedy.

“The day after the crash, on April 7, 2018, Humboldt Broncos defenceman Logan Boulet was one of those who was taken far too soon,” Bowman said through tears.

“His parents, Bernadine and Toby, offered to donate Logan’s organs so that six lives could move forward.”

Logan had signed up to be an organ donor five weeks before the crash. Six people across the country benefitted from the hockey player’s organs.

Nearly 147,000 Canadians registered to be donors in the two months after learning Logan signed his donor card.

“In what would become known as the ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ an estimated 150,000 Canadians became organ donors in the days and weeks that followed. It’s absolutely staggering that impact,” the mayor said.

Logan’s actions also led to the creation of Green Shirt Day every April 7, to support organ donor awareness and registration across Canada.

