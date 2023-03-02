Winnipeg mayor set to deliver his first State of the City address

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham is set to deliver his first State of the City address on Thursday.

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce puts on the yearly State of the City event, with the goal of connecting community leaders and learning about the government’s priorities.

According to the Chamber’s website, Gillingham will speak on what Winnipeggers can expect moving forward, and give an update on his first few months in the job.

Gillingham, who was elected mayor in October 2022, is expected to speak at 12:40 p.m. at the RBC Convention Centre.