Winnipeg MP concerned about pro-Palestinian event

A Winnipeg Member of Parliament is expressing his concern over an upcoming speaker event at a local university.

The discussion, “Palestine and Genocide: Reflections on Imperialism, Settler-Colonialism, and Decolonization,” is expected to feature a number of academics from the University of Winnipeg, the University of Manitoba and other post-secondary institutions. It will be hosted by the University of Winnipeg’s Faculty of Arts on Nov. 24.

Winnipeg South Centre MP Ben Carr is calling on the university to reconsider the conference, saying he is concerned that a speaker’s viewpoint may insight antisemitism or hate.

“When I reference anti-Semitic undertones, it is in reference to things like Israel was killing its own people. Hamas were treating people kindly,” Carr said, referring to one of the slated speakers’ comments on social media. “It's that type of language that is incentivizing hate and that I take exceptional concern with.”

Carr said he believes more diverse voices and debate on the subject are needed.

“I think the responsible thing to do is to bring academics together, who represent varying points of view, to have a conversation on a university campus, about why there is a difference of opinion,” he said.

Carr said his opinion comes from concerned constituents who brought the event to his attention.

“They were concerned with what it meant for them, whether that was as Jews or whether that was for them as students or parents of students on the campus of the University of Winnipeg, regardless of faith based background,” Carr said.

The Jewish Federation of Winnipeg shared its concern over potential bias from speakers.

“I feel that the speakers themselves will amplify a singular narrative,” said federation president Gustavo Zentner.

CTV News reached out to all of the speakers slated to participate in the event. Only one responded, declining to comment.

In a statement posted on its website, the University of Winnipeg said it “condemns all antisemitism, Islamophobia, and racism of any kind.” It went on to say it is aware of the virtual event causing concern within the university community and is engaging with various groups on the issue.

“Universities are important spaces of critical inquiry and academic freedom,” the statement continues. “This means that the University does not prevent faculty from expressing their views through publications, lectures, or events such as this one.”

The university also pointed to the University of Winnipeg Faculty Association collective agreement for guidance on the matter, saying, “It is our duty to ensure that all perspectives, so long as they are lawful and inclusive, can be heard, and that those who disagree can safely engage in respectful debate.”

“Academic freedom is really important,” said Renée Cable, Manitoba’s minister of advanced education and training. “So we want to make sure that all of the conversations happen in a respectful, balanced way.”

Carr said he unequivocally believes in academic freedom and autonomy. “What I am suggesting is that there is a lack of academic integrity, that has been brought forward in regards to how this conference in its current form has been presented,” he said.

Both Carr and the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg also expressed concerns over the safety of students on campus.

“We’re mindful of freedom of speech, but that should never ever come at the expense of people feeling that they’re not represented or safe,” Zentner said.

Cable said she spoke with both the Jewish Federation and the Manitoba Islamic Association about the safety of students and members of the public.

“I think the obligation of folks in leadership positions is to try to really turn down the heat on this and to bring community together,” she said.

Carr also said he does not intend to tell the University of Winnipeg what to do.

“I am not calling for the conference to be canceled because I believe that it is some form of Holocaust denial. I am not accusing the professors at the University of Winnipeg of being Holocaust deniers,” Carr said. “I am not accusing the professors at the University of Winnipeg as being anti-Semitic, I am simply expressing a concern that there is an imbalance in a very important conversation taking place on an extremely complex and nuanced problem that I believe merits a varying degree of perspectives that as of now is absent from the conversation.”