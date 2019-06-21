Featured
Winnipeg mulls increasing power of special constables on Winnipeg buses
The city will look at a report on expanding the powers of the special constable force on Winnipeg Transit buses. File image.
The city’s Public Works department will look at a report on expanding the powers of the special constable force on Winnipeg Transit buses.
The report states that the work has evolved beyond the initial scope.
It said expanded powers, including the authority to detain someone, would require approval from the province and may encroach on the police service’s responsibility.
The report also recommends hiring a consultant to conduct a study of similar sized places to determine best practices suitability for Winnipeg Transit.
More money might be needed in the budget.
The report will be tabled at a Standing Policy Committee meeting on infrastructure renewal and public works on Tuesday.