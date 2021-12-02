Winnipeg non-profit may have to leave building after being denied funding

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg non-profit that provides housing, employment and volunteer opportunities to those experiencing homelessness may lose its building next month after it was denied funding.

On Thursday, Sscope Inc. said the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) denied its last attempt at securing funding from the Rapid Housing Initiative.

The non-profit noted that it was told by the Assiniboine Credit Union it would have to leave its building by Jan. 6 if it doesn’t come up with the money for a down payment.

Sscope said their building currently houses 46 people, as well as an additional 40 in their overnight emergency shelter.

The loss of the building will also affect Sscope’s casual, part-time and full-time staff, with the non-profit saying about 183 people will face the consequences of this loss.

Angela McCaughan, Sscope’s executive director, said in a news release that the powers that be are abandoning the most marginalized people in society.

“There's no reason for us to leave this building. This is their home. They know that they are safe here. We have everything in this building for them,” McCaughan said.

“We're serving the community, people know where to come to get food, they know where to come to get help, they know where to come to get a harvest hamper. We understand the challenges that people living with mental health issues face, and are one of the only organizations that provide wrap-around services to our guests and residents because we believe everyone is meant for significance.”

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the CMHC for additional information.