Winnipeg officer attacked while trying to take suspect into custody

A Winnipeg police officer sustained upper and lower body injuries after being attacked while attempting to take a suspect into custody on Sunday.

The incident began around 4:30 p.m., when an officer, who was parked in the 300 block of Notre Dame Avenue, saw a person screaming and heard the sound of something being smashed. Police allege an “intoxicated” woman was then found damaging nearby vehicles.

While investigating the situation, police said the suspect confronted the officer with a cleaver-style knife and refused to drop it. An officer then used a Taser on the woman, who eventually threw the knife to the ground.

Police said while the officer was taking the woman into custody, she kicked, punched and bit the officer, who sustained upper and lower body injuries.

Police note the suspect has also been linked to another weapon-related incident in the downtown area earlier in the day.

A 26-year-old woman is facing a number of charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and resisting a peace officer.

She was taken into custody.