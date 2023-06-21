Winnipeg officer injured after suspect fled police in stolen vehicle

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg peace officer has been injured after an attempt to arrest a woman suspected of driving a stolen vehicle.

Police say in a release the accused pulled a woman out of her vehicle Tuesday near the city's downtown before driving away.

Officers and a fire and paramedic crew came across the suspect hours later while they responded to unrelated calls downtown.

Police say officers told the suspect to exit the vehicle, but allege she instead put it in reverse -- hitting an officer, a fire truck and a lamppost in the process.

The injured officer was treated and released while the owner of the vehicle did not require medical help.

Klarissa Faye Muswagon, who is 28, was later found with the vehicle and has been charged with robbery and two counts of assaulting a peace officer, among other driving offences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.