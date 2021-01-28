WINNIPEG -- In a split-second decision, a Winnipeg police officer said he made eye contact with a teen driving a stolen Jeep and fired his gun. Seconds later, he fired again – striking and fatally wounding Eishia Hudson. Manitoba’s police watchdog has determined the officer who shot and killed the 16-year-old girl will not face any charges.

The details of the deadly shooting have been revealed in a final report released Thursday by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).

An alleged theft from a Liquor Mart in Sage Creek quickly escalated on the evening of April 8, 2020, when multiple suspects, who police said were driving a stolen vehicle, attempted to escape from pursuing officers – leading them on a destructive chase that ended at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue when an officer fired his gun two times at the driver.

The driver – who was later identified as Hudson – was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

CTV News previously reported Hudson had no prior involvement with police, according to her mother.

THE DETAILS OF POLICE WATCHDOG INVESTIGATION

The decision that cleared the officer involved comes after a nearly 10-month-long investigation into the police shooting. Investigators with the IIU interviewed 14 people who witnessed the shooting, six police officers who were involved in the shooting, along with three of the four people who were in the vehicle with Hudson when she was shot.

"This investigation was a complete and thorough review of all available evidence. I'm satisfied that no stone was left unturned," Zane Tessler, the civilian director of the IIU said, adding he understands many may be upset with the decision.

"The facts are what drives any investigation, and I think it critical to ensure that the public know exactly what the findings were and what the conclusions were based on the evidence that was available."

The accounts from the evening of the deadly shooting vary, but nearly all of the witnesses said they saw a Jeep Cherokee jump the curb, swerve back over the median and smash into a truck.

Some of the witnesses said they heard voices yelling 'Get out of the vehicle' and 'Put your hands up' before hearing gunshots. Other witnesses said they did not hear any warnings issued by police before the shooting.

"What these discrepancies tell me is that people are trying to be as honest as they can and are not manufacturing their evidence in any way," Tessler said. "But you have to look at everything as a whole. If you look at things in parts, you're missing the bigger picture."

'THEY GOT US NOW': WITNESS SITTING IN JEEP WITH HUDSON RECOUNTS SHOOTING

Hudson, who is identified in the IIU report only as the 'Affected Person,' was in the Jeep with four other people.

One of those people in the Jeep told investigators the 16-year-old girl had been goaded by the other passengers to drive faster and get away from police.

After crashing into the truck, the person in the vehicle said Hudson reversed for a short time "but she stopped it once she seen (sic) all these cops around us 'cause she didn't want to hit, I guess, hit any of them."

They said officers on foot were around the car, and though they heard officers yelling something, they said they couldn't make out what they were saying, because the windows were rolled up and music was playing.

They told IIU investigators they heard a gunshot, and Hudson said, "They got us now." They said about four seconds later, they heard a second gunshot.

OFFICER WHO SHOT HUDSON DECLINED INTERVIEW WITH WATCHDOG

The IIU said the officer who shot Hudson would not agree to an interview with investigators, but did provide his notes and a written statement. Tessler said officers are not required to hand over their notes or take part in interviews during an IIU investigation.

In the statement, the officer said he and his partner laid a foam spike strip on the road to try and stop the Jeep, but saw the Jeep swerve out of control, hit the truck, and stop in the northbound lane on Lagimodiere.

He said he ran to the vehicle and took out his gun, saying he yelled multiple loud commands to "stop, show hands and get out of the vehicle."

"The suspect stared at me and could clearly see I was standing there in full police uniform yelling while holding a firearm," the statement from the officer reads.

He said the driver cranked the wheel and reversed, which he said caused the front of the Jeep to spin towards him and his partner.

"Fearing grievous bodily harm or death, I jumped back and fired one round at the suspect with my service pistol," the officer said in a statement, adding that the vehicle continued to reverse.

The officer said he fired another round at the driver, who then looked at the officer again, and the officer said he heard the driver mumble, 'ok, stop.' (sic)

A CRUCIAL PIECE OF EVIDENCE IN THE INVESTIGATION

Along with the witness statements, the IIU had another piece of evidence that Tessler said was crucial to the investigation.

One of the witnesses recorded a video of the shooting, which was later shared to social media. The video shows the Jeep hitting the truck, as three officers run towards it.

The first gunshot can be heard in the video, and four seconds later – a second gunshot.

The report said Hudson was pulled from the vehicle – some accounts from witness officers say she was thrown to the ground – and was placed in handcuffs. The officer then performed first aid on Hudson until paramedics arrived on the scene.

According to the IIU, Hudson was hit with one gunshot.

"As noted in the report, officers are required to react in parts of seconds to situations that are volatile and fluid and can change on the moment when risk to themselves or others in the public arise," Tessler said.

"In this particular case, the actions that appear to be taken by the driver of that Jeep was found to both be objectively and subjectively supportive of the belief that lives were in danger if immediate actions were not taken."

During the investigation, the IIU requested the opinion of an Alberta expert in use of force analysis, who in a report said their opinion was the officer followed proper police practices under the circumstances.

The IIU also requested the Manitoba Prosecution Service (MPS) review the full investigation and to give a Crown opinion on the shooting. In a 45-page decision, the MPS said it was of the view that there is no basis to lay charges against the officer.

Tessler said Hudson's family was told of the outcome of the investigation before it was released Thursday. He said they have been given the opportunity to meet with IIU investigators to ask questions about the inquiry, but have so far declined.

He said the IIU also met with Indigenous leaders to discuss the outcomes of the investigation. The IIU said the investigation into the police shooting is now closed.

Hudson's family and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs responded to the IIU's report in a Facebook Live video, which can be watched below.

This is a developing story. More to come.