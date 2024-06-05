Winnipeg one step closer to renaming bridge after Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Randy Bachman has helped put Winnipeg on the map with his music, and now the city is one step closer to putting Bachman on its own map.

Winnipeg’s property and development committee were taking care of business at a meeting on Tuesday where they discussed the possibility of renaming the Disraeli Bridge as Bachman Turner Overdrive Bridge for a period of five years.

“I look forward to taking care of business for you, Coun. Eadie…Bachman Turner Overdrive, it was always meant to be a street,” said Coun. Sherri Rollins at Tuesday’s meeting.

Coun. Ross Eadie submitted the motion, saying the city has gotten the go-ahead from Bachman himself.

Eadie said the funds for the renaming will come from the Mynarski ward, as well as the St. Norbert-Seine River Ward.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported the name change is aimed at paying tribute to Bachman and his band’s legacy, while also fostering tourism.

The property and development committee moved to request a report on bylaw requirements, which is due in September.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.