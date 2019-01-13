

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg says a major snow hauling operation means parking will be restricted on a handful of streets Sunday night.

It warns drivers to watch for ‘No Parking’ signs on the following streets from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

Osborne from Brandon to Broadway

York from Main to Memorial

Carlton from Ellice to Broadway

Hargrave from Broadway to Ellice

Donald from Ellice to Broadway

Smith from Navy Way to Ellice

Garry from Ellice to Broadway

Fort from Broadway to Ellice

Regent from Kanata to Winona

Bond from Victoria to Pandora

Day from Victoria to Pandora

Regent from Moroz to Panet

The city says back lanes should now be all clear, and its working on residential streets that were missed earlier, along with any sidewalks, bus routes and roads that need clearing.

More information on parking bans is available on the city’s website.