Winnipeg parking bans to watch for on Sunday
The City of Winnipeg says parking bans will be in effect on several Winnipeg roads from Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 1:42PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, January 13, 2019 1:51PM CST
The City of Winnipeg says a major snow hauling operation means parking will be restricted on a handful of streets Sunday night.
It warns drivers to watch for ‘No Parking’ signs on the following streets from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.:
- Osborne from Brandon to Broadway
- York from Main to Memorial
- Carlton from Ellice to Broadway
- Hargrave from Broadway to Ellice
- Donald from Ellice to Broadway
- Smith from Navy Way to Ellice
- Garry from Ellice to Broadway
- Fort from Broadway to Ellice
- Regent from Kanata to Winona
- Bond from Victoria to Pandora
- Day from Victoria to Pandora
- Regent from Moroz to Panet
The city says back lanes should now be all clear, and its working on residential streets that were missed earlier, along with any sidewalks, bus routes and roads that need clearing.
More information on parking bans is available on the city’s website.