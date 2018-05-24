

CTV Winnipeg





A new Drug Enforcement Unit launched by the Winnipeg Police Service will be tasked with battling the increased use of dangerous opioids and methamphetamine on the streets.

The new task force will look to limit the presence of these drugs through enforcement, education and intervention, police said in a news release Thursday.

To enhance enforcement, police will target distributors, dealers and anyone involved in trafficking.

Just last week, police arrested two drug dealers with over $200,000 in cash and drugs.

Efforts will be made throughout the community in the form of public forums, social media and educating children and parents on the harms of what’s on the streets.

For intervention, police will be working with support agencies to assist people fighting addictions to guide them to the right help.

Police will also partner with Addictions Foundation of Manitoba to better help people who are dealing with addictions and mental health issues.

"Sadly, many people who suffer from Addictions and Mental Health issues do not get the help they need,” said Dr. Ginette Poulin, Medical Director of the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba. “An encounter with the WPS may indeed be the first opportunity to access appropriate care and treatment