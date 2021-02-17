WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man has been charged with 26 property and fraud-related offences in relation to a three-month-long crime blitz involving 16 victims.

Between November 2020 and February 2021, the Winnipeg Police Service investigated multiple property and fraud-related crimes, which they believe were all perpetrated by the same person.

These crimes included break and enters, vehicle thefts, and the fraudulent use of identity documents and credit cards.

Officers allege the following incidents are all linked to one suspect:

On Nov. 11 a wallet was taken from a parked vehicle in the 500 block of Wardlaw Avenue. Police allege that the suspect behind this incident used falsified documents to get credit cards in the victim’s name;

Between Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, approximately $5,000 was charged in the victim’s name to two fraudulently obtained credit cards;

On Jan. 15, three commercial businesses in the 100 block of Princess Street were broken into, as well as about 50 mailboxes, a storage locker and 10 vehicles. Police said property was taken;

On Jan. 27, keys were taken from a vehicle rental business in the 1600 block of Inkster Boulevard. Later on, a vehicle valued at over $5,000 was taken from the business;

On Jan. 28, a home in the 300 block of Flora Avenue was broken into and various items were taken.

On Feb. 11 at 1:20 a.m., a running vehicle parked in the 100 block of Weston Street was stolen.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, police saw the vehicle stolen from Weston Street in the area of Sherman Street and Logan Avenue.

Officers said the driver got out of the car and ran away. However, police caught up to him and arrested him.

Dustin Dean Zorn, 33, was arrested and taken into custody.

Police said the incidents resulted in more than $40,000 worth of damaged and stolen property.

None of the charges have been proven in court.