Winnipeg police arrest man found asleep in stolen vehicle

A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a stolen vehicle Friday morning.

According to a news release, officers were called to the back lane of the 300 block of Stradbrook Avenue around 7 a.m., where they found the suspect asleep in a parked 2011 Chevrolet Express van.

They woke him up and arrested him without incident.

Police discovered the 33-year-old man had a sheathed hunting knife on him. In his duffle bag, they found a sawed-off shotgun, 12-gauge ammunition and multiple break-in tools. All of the items were taken in as evidence.

The investigation revealed the suspect broke into the van and “proceeded to cause extensive damage to the steering column before falling asleep at the wheel,” the release noted.

Rick James Walker has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences, theft of a motor vehicle, weapon-related offences, possession of break-in instruments and probation order breaches. There were also two arrest warrants out in Walker’s name.

He has been detained in custody.