Winnipeg police calling on residents to 'Save your Cat'

Efforts from the province and the Winnipeg police have largely curbed catalytic converter thefts, though the remaining thefts are still amounting to nearly a million dollars.

It's prompted Winnipeg police along with Crime Stoppers to remind Winnipeggers to, "Save your Cat."

"This program was launched back in July. We saw a huge reduction," said Paul Johnson, past chairperson for Winnipeg Crime Stoppers.

Under the 'Save your Cat' program, owners can bring their vehicles into auto service centres and have their catalytic converter engraved with the vehicle identification number and sprayed with a highly visible paint.

This makes the catalytic converter much more difficult to sell for scrap, and less of a target to potential thieves.

"I know we've had hundreds of these converters that have been marked already, and I'm only aware of one that's been stolen," said Johnson.

He said there has been a 70 per cent drop in the number of catalytic converter thefts in the first five months of 2023 compared to 2022. In Winnipeg, the thefts have dropped 80 per cent.

However, Johnson said the remaining thefts are still coming at a cost.

"It still represents almost a million dollars of stolen converters in the province," he said.

Now with new funding from the province's criminal property forfeiture fund, the program is continuing.

Since the province's scrap metal act was enacted, converters that are engraved will no longer be accepted at scrap dealers. Police are crediting the legislation with the decrease in thefts.

"That gives us the ability to go to the scrapyards, go to who traditionally would be the purchaser of these, to make sure that they are in compliance and to check their paperwork," said Insp. Shawn Pike, with the Winnipeg police's major crimes division.

"It gives us a chance to identify people that are bringing catalytic converters into these places over and over."

There are 70 local shops that offer engraving and painting at no cost to the vehicle owner, when it is in for other service work.

Police also say 30 local dealers are participating, with more to come.

On top of this, in July and August, Crime Stoppers is offering double the cash awards of up to $2,000 for information on people committing these thefts or purchasing stolen catalytic converters.