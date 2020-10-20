WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said its helicopter helped them to find a suspect who was allegedly trying to hide a gun on a roof.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, around 2:40 a.m., police received a report about a fight and the sound of gunshots in the 600 block of Furby Street.

AIR1, the Winnipeg police’s helicopter, was in the area and found a suspect trying to hide a freshly fired gun on the roof.

Officers arrested two people and seized the gun.

Terryl Alvin James Severight, 26, has been charged with pointing a firearm, discharge a firearm with intent, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm. He’s in custody.

Aaron Lewis Bryant, 29, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. He was released on an appearance notice.

None of the charges have been proven in court.