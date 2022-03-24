Winnipeg police charge Calgary man in string of thefts, break-ins

A Calgary man is facing more than 60 property and theft-related charges in connection with a string of thefts and break-ins in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police said the property crimes unit had been investigating a series of thefts between August 2021 and March 2022, which included residential break-ins, thefts from vehicles, stolen trailers and vehicles, and shoplifting throughout the city.

Police said stolen trucks were used in one series of thefts, which targeted tools from contractors targeted and resulted in thousands of dollars worth of property loss.

Investigators identified a suspect and had arrest warrants, but the suspect was able to flee the province before being arrested. Police said the person went to Western Canada where they allegedly committed similar crimes in British Columbia and Alberta.

"Eventually, the suspect stole a 2020 silver Dodge Ram from an Alberta dealership and returned to Winnipeg, where he committed further thefts," police said.

On Mar. 16, police arrested the suspect in the East Kildonan neighbourhood.

Wesley Donald Alex Kowal, 28, of Calgary is facing 62 property and theft-related offences, including 35 counts of theft under $5,000 and seven counts of theft over $5,000. He is also facing four counts of theft of a motor vehicle among other charges.

The charges against him have not been proven in court. Police said Kowal was detained in custody.