WINNIPEG -- A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after a 15-year-old boy was hit with a hammer and left with life-altering injuries at the end of May.

On May 30, police responded to an assault in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue and officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from serious head trauma. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and currently remains in hospital.

Police believe the attack was unprovoked and after investigating, members of the major crimes unit believe the two were not known to each other and were both waiting at a restaurant when they started talking.

Police said the suspect showed the 15-year-old a firearm that was concealed in his backpack and when the teen received his food and started to walk away, the suspect hit him with a hammer.

Investigators say they are not sure of a motive.

On June 14, around 1:04 p.m., police were able to arrest the man in the area of Austin Street North and Pritchard Avenue. He was found with a knife and a hatchet.

Jerry Robert Kipling, 30, has been charged with:

• Aggravated assault;

• Assault with a weapon;

• Three counts of possessing a weapon;

• Carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

• Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

• Possessing a firearm knowing its possession is authorized;

• Possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order; and

• Seven counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

The charges against Kipling have not been tested in court.

Const. Jay Murray said he is surprised that officers aren't currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

"I hope that speaks to the severity of what was inflicted. He's got a number of injuries that will be with him for the rest of his life and he will likely require care," said Murray.

Murray added officers aren't sure if drugs or alcohol were involved in the attack.