WINNIPEG -- A 15-year-old is in hospital in critical condition with life-altering injuries after a random attack late Saturday morning.

At 11:30 a.m., Winnipeg police responded to a report of a man who had been assaulted in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Once on scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy on the sidewalk suffering from serious head trauma. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he remains with what are expected to be life-altering injuries.

Const. Rob Carver from the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed that a weapon was used in the attack.

Investigators believe the attack was random, unprovoked, and that one male suspect is responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this assault is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

RANDOM ATTACKS

This incident is one of several random assaults in Winnipeg in the past month.

On May 24, Raymond Wesley Hill died following an unprovoked stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

At the time, Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service said they’ve seen a number of violent incidents in the city where the people involved don’t know each other.

On May 2, two people were sent to hospital after a pair of attacks in downtown Winnipeg involving a hammer.

Officers later arrested a suspect who they believe was responsible for both attacks.