Winnipeg police charge pair for string of retail robberies

Winnipeg police say they have yet to identify a young child present during multiple robberies.

Police say several stores were allegedly targeted, including one in the 800 block of Regent Avenue, where on Dec. 6, 16, January 14, and January 18, a total of $1,250 worth of products and groceries were stolen.

Another store in the 300 block of McPhillips Street was targeted, and approximately $40 worth of goods was stolen.

There were also three thefts at a store in the 1600 block of Kenaston Boulevard on Feb. 3, 12, and 18. A total of $355 worth of items and groceries were stolen.

During half of these thefts, a child under 10 years old was believed to be present with the suspects, and investigators are concerned for the child’s well-being.

After getting tips form the public, police located the two suspects, Lorne Quintin Flett, 44, and Lena Rose Romero, 41, in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue on Thursday night. Both suspects had warrants out for their arrest.

The two were charged for the earlier thefts, along with similar thefts in March. Those charges include numerous Theft Under $5,000, Robbery, and Failure to Comply with Order offences. They were detained in police custody.

The child present at some of the robberies has not yet been identified.