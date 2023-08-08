Winnipeg police charge two people in weekend stabbing

Two people, including a teenager, have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 50-year-old man over the weekend.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers were called Saturday to the 200 block of Furby Street for reports of a male stabbed in the back lane. He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as George Nickolas Demos, 50, of Winnipeg.

Later in the day on Saturday, officers arrested two people, both from Winnipeg, in connection with the death.

Jonathan Michael Gladue, 23, along with a 17-year-old male, have both been charged with second-degree murder and were taken into custody. The charges against them have not been proven in court.

The homicide unit continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to call police at 204-986-6508.