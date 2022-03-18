Winnipeg police concerned for missing man living with dementia

Winnipeg police issued a Silver Alert Friday night as the service requested help from the public to find a missing man who they said lives with dementia.

Police said they are concerned for the well-being of 74-year-old Kenneth Hill who was last seen earlier in the day at 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Wellington Crescent in Fort Rouge.

Hill is described as 5-feet-10-inches in height, with a medium build, short grey hair with balding on top and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, a black fleece sweater, teal shirt and blue jeans.

In a media release, police said they activate silver alerts, “when a vulnerable adult person with a cognitive impairment is reported missing”.

Police are asking anyone with information on HiIl’s whereabouts to call the Winnipeg Police Service non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.