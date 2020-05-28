WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said they are concerned for the well-being of a missing 13-year-old girl.

Ailyah Campbell was last seen on Tuesday in the Elmwood area.

She is described as five foot two inches tall, and weighs 104 pounds with a thin build. She has medium brown hair and brown eyes. Police said it’s believed she’s wearing white pants, a navy blue and red windbreaker, white sandals, and a white bag.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.