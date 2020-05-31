WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

Carter Mason was last seen on his burgundy BMX bike Saturday evening, in the west end area of Winnipeg.

Mason is, 5 feet tall, 120lbs, with a medium build, dark medium length hair in a comb-over style with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants and black Nike high top runners.

Police said they are concerned for Mason’s well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.