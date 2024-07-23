Winnipeg police cracking down on retail theft

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is working to stop retail theft as it continues to be a growing problem in the city.

“There’s a lot of theft going on,” said Const. Dale McDonald in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

“The concern is having goods stolen where there’s a threat of violence.”

McDonald said businesses are thankful that officers are working to curb crime.

To avoid retail theft, she recommends installing good lighting, ensuring there’s enough staff during busier hours and greeting customers as they come into the store.

“Also, if there’s something happening in the store, making sure to give themselves distance or even having a table or counter in between them and the person that might be causing a disturbance in the store,” McDonald said.

As for a customer who is in the store at the time of a theft, McDonald said not to engage and try to get to a safe place and call the police.

“Make those police reports so we’re getting that data so we know what the hotspots are,” she said.

“So we know what’s happening in those areas. That information is important to us."

McDonald explained that many of these stolen items are being sold online, so business owners need to inform police exactly what was taken.

She added another issue is that the profits from these sales are being used for the purchase of drugs or weapons.

“If something is happening, say something,” McDonald said.

“If it’s something in progress with a weapon, you know it’s going to be a 911 call. If an item is taken without violence…going onto our online reporting system and make sure we’re getting that information.”

Earlier in the month, CTV News Winnipeg reported that the Manitoba government is extending the Winnipeg police’s Violent Crime and Retail Theft Initiative throughout the summer.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.