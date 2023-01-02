Winnipeg police deal with more New Year's crime

Winnipeg police continue to have a busy new year, dealing with several more incidents over the past few days.

Stabbing

First, around 5:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve, police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Maryland Street for reports of a stabbing.

Officers found a 27-year-old victim suffering from an upper-body stab wound and provided emergency medical care with the application of a chest seal. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Police tracked down a female suspect, who allegedly assaulted an officer during the arrest. The officer was not hurt.

Investigators say the suspect went to the victim’s home where they into an argument. The dispute escalated, with the suspect ultimately stabbing the victim.

Police say the two are previously known to one another as acquaintances.

The suspect remains behind bars.

Commercial Break & Enter

Around 3:15 a.m. on New Year's Day, police were at a business in the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West for a break and enter.

When they arrived, officers found the suspect still on the premises. He was arrested without incident. A stolen vehicle was found nearby and seized.

The Major Crimes Unit believes the suspect gained access to the business by smashing the glass door. Investigators learned the suspect used a previously reported stolen power tool to get into a locked cigarette compartment.

The 31-year old man has been connected to two previous thefts in the east part of the city.

He faces several charges and has been released on an undertaking as mandated by the Criminal Code.

Firearms Arrest

Around that same time across the city, police were responding to a home in the first 100 block of Copperwood Court for reports of a man armed with a gun.

Investigators say the owner of the house got into an argument with two other people who were there for a New Year's Eve party. Police say the suspect brandished a handgun and racked the slide in front of the victims while telling them to leave. The victims left the residence to safety and contacted police.

Police arrested a man outside of the house without incident. A total of eight firearms were seized from the home as evidence and in the interest of public safety.

A 48-year-old Winnipeg man faces weapons-related charges.

Arson

At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, police officers came across a large garbage bin fire while responding to an unrelated call at an apartment block the 400 block of Kennedy Street. They called in the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) to extinguish the flames.

Police were told about several fires set around the complex. They searched tracked down a female suspect in the 500 block of Balmoral Street. She was arrested and police seized a knife, fire extinguisher, and materials used to start a fire.

Investigators believe the suspect set multiple fires within the building before allegedly lighting up the garbage bin, causing nearly $2,000 in damage. No one was injured.

All charges have yet to be proven in court.