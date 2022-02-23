Winnipeg police demand downtown protesters clear out by this evening

The Winnipeg Police Service is demanding that anti-mandate protesters in Winnipeg’s downtown area clear out by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said the ongoing presence of these protesters is interfering with the “lawful use and enjoyment of personal and public property.”

Officers said protesters must clear out all their vehicles, tractors, trailers and other structures from Broadway Avenue and Memorial Boulevard.

Police noted they could lay charges under the Criminal Code, Manitoba Highway Traffic Act and under the City of Winnipeg By-Law. Officers said they could also seize vehicles used in the commission of an offence, and use their authority under the Federal Emergencies Act.

As of early Wednesday morning, police said protesters have started to clear out.