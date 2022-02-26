Winnipeg police forensics unit investigating 'incident' in Assiniboine Park

The Winnipeg police forensics unit is investigating an incident in Assiniboine Park.

Winnipeg police confirmed units have been in the area of the park since early Saturday morning.

CTV News observed police and forensic investigators in a parking lot off Conservatory Drive near Corydon Avenue Saturday afternoon. The parking lot had been taped off with police tape as officers guarded the scene.

Evidence markers were seen on the ground and in the snow bank around one car that was parked in the lot. A police forensics truck and an unmarked white van was also seen in the parking lot.

Const. Rob Carver, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, told CTV News the units are investigating an 'incident' that showed up on police radars around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Carver said there is no threat to the public, but was not able to provide any further details.

Police are expected to be on the scene throughout the day.