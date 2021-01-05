WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers issued 11 Provincial Offence Act notices on New Year’s Eve due to people holding gatherings.

A spokesperson for the police service noted the 11 tickets were given out at two different gatherings, noting that both homeowners and attendees were given the notices because they, “all are in breach of the Public Health Emergency Order, not just the person hosting the event.”

In Manitoba, individuals can be fined $1,296 for defying public health orders.

Winnipeg police officers said between Dec. 21 and Jan. 3, they received 106 COVID-19-related calls through the communication centre. There were also 258 calls made to 311.

ACROSS MANITOBA

Between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, Manitoba’s enforcement officers handed out 55 fines to people defying public health regulations. This comes out to $65,292 in total fines.

Enforcement officers issued a total of 49 $1,296 tickets to individuals for breaking restrictions. They also gave out six $298 tickets to people not wearing masks in indoor public places. During this week, no $5,000 fines were handed out to any business in Manitoba.

According to Manitoba’s latest enforcement numbers, 5,276 calls related to enforcement were made between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, and 279 warnings were given out.

Since April, enforcement officers have handed out 672 fines, totalling $984,610.