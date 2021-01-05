WINNIPEG -- Health officials in Manitoba announced seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 695 since March.

The news was released in the province’s daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Manitoba also added 130 new cases, pushing the total number of cases to 25,374 since the start of the pandemic.

The five-day test positivity rate is 10.7 per cent in the province and 11.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More details to come.