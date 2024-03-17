Winnipeg police homicide unit investigating death of distressed man

A 35-year-old man is dead after he was found with serious injuries in a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue Saturday.

Winnipeg police said officers responded to reports of an individual in distress around 2:45 p.m.

Const. Jason Michalyshen told CTV News crews heard sounds that were “suspicious in nature,” indicating someone was in distress, or a victim of violence.

“This individual was doing their very best to call for help or make whatever noises they could make to alert anyone in close proximity that they were there and needed help, that’s essentially what occurred,” he said.

Officers located a man who was unresponsive and required immediate medical care for his injuries.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Michalyshen said no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.